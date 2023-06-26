PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - KPMG to axe 5% of US workforce as demand for services slows - Rail operators draw up plans to close most ticket offices in England - Goldman Sachs to name former trading boss Tom Montag for board seat - Hunt demands action from banks to reward savers

Overview - KPMG is cutting 5% of its workforce in the U.S., its second round of job cuts this year, as it struggles with the slowdown in demand for consulting and other services. - Rail operators are drawing up plans for the potential closure of most station ticket offices in England, in a move that will inflame the rail union' long-running dispute with the industry and the UK government.

- Goldman Sachs plans to nominate Tom Montag, a former partner at the Wall Street firm's trading division and until recently a top executive at Bank of America, to its board of directors. - Banks have been warned by chancellor Jeremy Hunt they could face a regulatory crackdown unless they pass on higher interest rates to savers, amid claims the sector is profiting at the expense of struggling households.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)