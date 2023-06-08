PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK wage growth accelerates despite cooling labour market

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

- Crypto ownership doubles in UK before new rules kick in

- Britain to host first global AI regulation summit in autumn

- Telegraph titles set to be sold after Lloyds calls in receivers

Overview

- UK wage growth sped up in May despite a cooling job market, according to real-time data that highlights the Bank of England's challenges in reining in inflation.

- FCA research shows that estimated crypto ownership has more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, with 10% of 2,000 people surveyed stating they own crypto assets, as it announced new rules on crypto advertising that would be effective from October.

- Britain will host a global summit on artificial intelligence safety later this year and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the technology at their Thursday meeting, the UK government said.

- The Telegraph group of newspapers could be sold after the Bank of Scotland appointed receivers for shares of the publisher's owners who failed to repay loans by the bank, restructuring group AlixPartners said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)