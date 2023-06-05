PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5
June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue deal
- British Chambers of Commerce creates business council to rival troubled CBI
- Siemens and Microsoft give last-minute backing to UK's CBI
- Labour party lands new megadonor in 5 million pound boost for next UK election
Overview
- UBS is considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover of Credit Suisse .
- Britain's CBI business lobby group was hit with a new threat to its future on Sunday as its rival, the British Chambers of Commerce, created a new grouping in a bold move to become the voice of the UK's most prominent companies.
- Engineering company Siemens AG and Microsoft Corp are leading a last-minute drive to shore up corporate support for Britain's CBI ahead of a key vote of confidence on Tuesday.
- Britain's Labour party is set to receive a 5 million pound ($6.22 million) financial boost from the former boss of a car glass repair company to help it fight the next election.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
