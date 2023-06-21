PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Big UK retailers named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage

- Rolls-Royce boss hails recovery in long-haul jet demand

- Revolution Beauty threatens to sue co-founder and former chief

- Jeremy Hunt calls in banks for talks over spiralling UK mortgage costs

Overview

- Marks and Spencer, WHSmith and Argos are among the high-profile retailers heading a list of more than 200 companies fined by the UK government for failing to pay staff the minimum wage.

- The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has sounded an upbeat note that the recovery in demand for large long-haul aircraft, its key market, is "coming back strongly", echoing comments made by client and plane maker Airbus.

- Revolution Beauty Group said on Tuesday it had sent a letter of claim to founder and former CEO Adam Minto in May, alleging he breached fiduciary and other duties, and that the company was looking to recover "material sums" in related costs.

- UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to call in banks to address what one Tory MP called a "mortgage bomb that is about to go off", but he ruled out giving fiscal support to households struggling with the rising cost of mortgages. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)