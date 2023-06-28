PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - CAB Payments targets 850 million pound ($1.08 billion)valuation in rare bright spot for European IPOs - Senior doctors in England vote for strike action over pay - ECB's Fabio Panetta to become head of Italy's central bank - Boots and Walgreens to close 450 branches across UK and US

Overview - Fintech group CAB Payments said it was targeting an 850 million pound ($1.08 billion) valuation in one of London's biggest initial public offerings so far this year.

- The British Medical Association, the doctors' union, said on Tuesday that consultants would walk out on July 20 and July 21 after 86% voted for strikes on a 71% turnout.

- Italy will appoint Fabio Panetta as the next governor of the central bank, opening up a vacancy on the European Central Bank's executive board that could test prime minister Giorgia Meloni's ability to choose his successor.

- Boots will close 300 stores in the UK and a further 150 Walgreens branches in the U.S. over the next year as parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance seeks to "optimise" locations. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)