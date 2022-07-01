PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Joe Biden calls for removal of filibuster rule to protect U.S. abortion rights on.ft.com/3yx4be4

Bulb boss to leave collapsed UK energy supplier on.ft.com/3AiC97E

Thames Water shareholders to inject 1.5 bln stg as part of overhaul on.ft.com/3OSG0we

BT staff vote to strike for first time in 35 years on.ft.com/3AdWz1l

Overview

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed that U.S. senators remove a legislative roadblock to restoring abortion rights that were taken away by the Supreme Court last week.

Bulb chief executive Hayden Wood will leave the collapsed British energy company at the end of July, as the UK government hopes to seal a sale of the group which was bailed out by taxpayers.

Thames Water shareholders have agreed to invest up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.82 billion) in the company as the Britain's largest water company seeks to reduce its debt-laden balance sheet and improve performance.

Staff at British telecoms group BT have voted to carry out a strike on Thursday for the first time in 35 years, joining a wave of employees across the country demanding higher pay as they face a severe cost of living crisis.

($1 = 0.8224 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)