PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

- Sunak to crack down on 'poor quality' university courses

- NHS consultants in England step up their plans for strikes

- Interest rate rises drive biggest postwar fall in UK household wealth

- Tory pledge to build 40 new hospitals will fail, says report

- Universities in England offering courses with poor employment prospects and high student dropout rates will be subjected to stricter regulatory controls under plans to be unveiled on Monday by Rishi Sunak.

- Hospital consultants are stepping up their plans for strikes as rail workers prepare to walk out again, in moves that highlight how the UK continues to contend with industrial action over pay.

- Surging interest rates have driven the biggest fall in British households' aggregate wealth in the postwar era when measured as a share of national income, according to a new report by the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The government will fail to meet the Tories' 2019 election manifesto pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 and is facing spiralling costs to complete the programme, according to a new report by parliament's spending watchdog National Audit Office.