PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK manufacturers issue warning over cuts to energy support

Health unions warn Sunak of fresh strikes unless this year's pay offer boosted

EY earmarks $2.5 bln for consulting arm M&A splurge after planned split

Manufacturers in Britain have warned that high energy costs will force them to cut jobs and production this year.

Health unions in the UK warned the government that strikes would continue unless it reopens this year's pay settlement for health service workers ahead of crisis talks on Monday.

EY is setting aside $2.5 bln to fund an acquisition spree for its consulting arm following its planned separation from the Big Four firm's audit business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)