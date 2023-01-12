PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Sunak and Macron to attend first UK-France summit for five years

- Guardian says cyber attack exposed identity and financial details of staff

- Royal Mail unable to dispatch overseas packages after "cyber incident"

- Boris Johnson faces summons to appear in televised "partygate" hearings

Overview

- French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to France on March 10 in order to hold a bilateral summit, the Elysee said on Wednesday.

- The Guardian newspaper has warned its staff that sensitive and personal information about their salaries, bank details and passport numbers were exposed when the media group was hit by a "highly sophisticated" ransomware attack last month.

- Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as "a cyber incident".

- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be summoned to televised hearings within weeks as he is investigated by the House of Commons privileges committee for lying to MPs about the "partygate" affair. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

