PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- French media conglomerate Vivendi is considering splitting itself up into three businesses that would all be listed separately, in what would be a major overhaul piloted by owner Vincent Bolloré.

- British regulators plan to reintroduce a cap on card fees imposed on transactions between the UK and EU, in a blow to the Visa and Mastercard duopoly that raised charges on businesses more than fivefold since Brexit.

- UK prime minister Rishi Sunak tried to calm tensions in his fractured party over his Rwanda migration policy, as a poll showed that his now as unpopular as Boris Johnson in his final days in office.

- Jürgen Maier, former chief executive of Siemens UK, has taken up a role chairing a new expert review of UK rail and transport infrastructure for the Labour party. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)