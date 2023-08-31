PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rishi Sunak poised to name defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace

UK government seeks expanded use of AI-based facial recognition by police

Marks and Spencer to return to FTSE 100 after 4-year absence

UK air traffic control outage caused by unusual flight plan data

Overview

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace on Thursday.

The Home Office is looking to increase its use of controversial facial recognition technologies to track and find criminals within policing and other security agencies.

Marks and Spencer is making a return to the FTSE 100 four years after it dropped out, in the latest sign of the changing fortunes of the UK retailer.

The UK air traffic control failure that led to chaos for airlines and left thousands of passengers stranded over the August bank holiday weekend was caused by a flight plan message that computers could not process. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)