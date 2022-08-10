PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Taiwanese national security officials want to force Apple supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800mn investment in Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup, as Taipei seeks to align itself more closely with the United States in the face of escalating threats from Beijing.

- SoftBank's record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, a pledge of heavy cost-cutting and an hour of public self-criticism by its founder Masayoshi Son could push the Japanese billionaire to reconsider a management buyout of the technology conglomerate

- Carlyle Group's ousted chief executive Kewsong Lee asked for a pay package worth up to $300mn over five years and resigned from the US private equity group after its co-founders refused to even discuss the deal

- Domino's Pizza has closed its Italian stores after seven years, after the US brand struggled to win over customers in the birthplace of pizza.

- Liz Truss, frontrunner in the Conservative leadership contest, has rejected business pleas for her to meet prime minister Boris Johnson and rival Rishi Sunak to "agree a common pledge" on tackling the cost of living crisis.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)