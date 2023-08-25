PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 25

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Dutch government set to nominate foreign minister as EU commissioner

Cost of UK asylum system nearly doubles to 4 bln STG a year

Harbour Energy to increase UK oil investments ahead of election

Rishi Sunak failed to correctly declare wife's stake in company, says watchdog

Overview

The Dutch government is set to nominate foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on Friday as an EU commissioner, replacing Frans Timmermans who left to run for prime minister of the Netherlands.

The cost of the UK's asylum system has nearly doubled in the past year to almost 4 billion pounds, according to official data that reveals huge increases associated with the record backlog in the processing of claims.

Harbour Energy, the largest oil producer in the UK and a vocal critic of the windfall tax, will increase spending in the North Sea this year and potentially next as it fears the next government will cut investment deductions. Rishi Sunak failed to correctly declare his wife's financial interest in a child-minding agency that could profit from government policy changes, a watchdog has concluded.

