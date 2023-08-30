PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Wilko bidder M2 criticises administrators PwC

UK aviation regulator prepares probe into air traffic control chaos

Goldman Sachs bought UK and US companies using Chinese state funds

German coalition agrees 7 billion euro corporate tax relief package

Overview

An Anglo-Canadian bidder for collapsed retailer Wilko has criticised administrators PwC, questioning whether the process was "fair and transparent" as pressure grows for the discount chain's future to be settled.

The Civil Aviation Authority is in talks with the government about the scope of an inquiry into the failure on Monday, as the National Air Traffic Services said initial findings pointed to a flight data issue.

Goldman Sachs has used a fund set up with Chinese state money to buy a series of US and UK companies, including one with a cyber security business that provides services to the British government.

The German government has agreed a 7 billion euro ($7.61 billion) package of corporate tax relief, in a move aimed at reviving a stuttering economy.

($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)