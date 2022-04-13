PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson, wife Carrie and Rishi Sunak fined over COVID lockdown breaches on.ft.com/3LXJCeP

- Unite members back strike action at FCA in dispute over pay on.ft.com/3jtJasF

- Nokia joins rival Ericsson in exiting Russia on.ft.com/3O7hw2E

- Pentagon to meet top arms makers to discuss stepping up aid to Ukraine on.ft.com/37J8KXH

Overview

- Boris Johnson became the first British prime minister found to have committed a criminal offence while in office, after police fined him for an illegal birthday party held at Downing Street during a COVID-19 lockdown.

- Unionised staff at the Financial Conduct Authority have backed strike action for the first time in the UK regulator's nine-year history after failing to come to an agreement in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

- Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia is exiting the Russian market permanently, becoming the latest western company to distance itself from the Kremlin and plan for a future in which sanctions persist.

- The Pentagon will host a meeting of top arms makers on Wednesday to discuss stepping up lethal aid to Ukraine, a U.S. defence official said, as Russian forces regroup for a renewed assault on the east of the country.

