PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from the Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Four people, including two children, are still missing after a catastrophic weekend rainfall in Nova Scotia that has destroyed dozens of roads and bridges and forced hundreds of people from their homes.

The amount of money Ontario hospitals pay private nursing agencies has more than quadrupled since the first year of the pandemic, with agencies charging an average of $140 an hour for a registered nurse, according to new data provided exclusively to The Globe and Mail.

Revelations last year that the cost of the ArriveCan app had climbed to $54-million led to weeks of turmoil and finger-pointing as officials attempted to account for the spending, according to internal documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)