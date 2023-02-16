PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- France's TotalEnergies aims to spin off its oil sands business in what could be the largest Canadian public share listing in two years.

- Canada's Barrick Gold Corp CEO Mark Bristow cannot believe rival miners are contemplating expensive mergers and acquisitions all over again, after the industry suffered through tens of billions of dollars' worth of M&A writedowns when the last commodity supercycle crashed.

- Canadian Senate committee is calling for greater parliamentary oversight of the Bank of Canada as well as increased transparency, wading into a debate around central bank independence at a moment of heightened political interest in monetary policy.

NATIONAL POST

- Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it was investing more than $470 million to expand its operations across Ontario, Canada, as it looks to increase its presence across the province.

- Canada's Indigo Books and Music Inc's e-commerce website remains down a week after the company said it experienced a "cybersecurity incident".

- Intact Financial Corp's longtime chief executive Charles Brindamour is setting an expansion path for the property and casualty insurer that could involve the United States, but he insists he's not out of runway in Canada yet.