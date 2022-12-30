PRESS DIGEST-Canada - December 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

**Boralex Inc, an energy company based in Montreal, has acquired a 50% stake in five U.S. wind farms, the latest in a series of acquisitions with the goal of diversifying the company's American holdings.

**An Ontario Superior Court judge has ordered beleaguered restaurant chain Paramount Fine Foods to appoint a new director to break the deadlock between its warring shareholders, stating that "the business is likely to fail" if nothing changes at the company.

**Canada's Competition Tribunal has dismissed a challenge to Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., paving the way for the deal's approval from the federal government.