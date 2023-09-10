PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The long-term future of Mini production in Britain has been secured, with BMW set to announce an investment of hundreds of millions of pounds in its factory at Cowley in Oxford.

- Ten of Britain's biggest retailers have agreed to fund a new police operation to crack down on shoplifting as part of government efforts to ensure all forces show zero tolerance.

The Guardian

- British PM Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to keeping the pensions triple lock in the next Conservative manifesto, as he grapples with how to fund tax cuts demanded by his own MPs.

- The Trades Union Congress has lodged a complaint with the UN's labour standards body claiming the UK government flouted the watchdog's orders over its newly enforced "undemocratic" anti-strike law.

The Telegraph

- High streets risk becoming a "looting ground" for criminals gangs, Dame Sharon White, the chairman of the John Lewis Partnership has warned, as the department store calls for a Royal Commission review into dying town centres.

Sky News

- British PM Rishi Sunak has confronted China's premier about Chinese interference in the UK's parliamentary democracy.

- British police on Sunday charged an ex-soldier suspected of terrorism offences with unlawfully escaping from custody, after he was recaptured following four days on the run, having absconded from a London jail.

The Independent

- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is pushing for a ban on American bully XL dogs, arguing they are a "clear and lethal danger", particularly to children.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)