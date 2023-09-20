PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The CBI has been forced to postpone its annual general meeting, less than 24 hours before it was due to start, as it struggles with a financial crisis. - The union representing Wilko workers has called on MPs to question Lisa Wilkinson on how her family, which received almost 100 million pounds ($123.89 million) in dividends in the decade before the retailer's collapse, will plug the company's multi million-pound pension fund deficit.

The Guardian

- Avanti has been awarded a long-term contract to keep running intercity services on the west coast main line in the UK.

The Telegraph

- Former London mayor Ken Livingstone is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, his family has announced. - UK Prime Minister insisted he was still committed to the 2050 net zero target but said he would meet it in a "better, more proportionate way", admitting that the Government has "not been honest about costs and trade-offs" of green policies.

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he remains committed to the net zero target by 2050 but will achieve it "in a better, more proportionate way".

- Lenders to Cazoo, the British-based online car retailer, will take control of the company's shares as part of a deep financial restructuring expected to be announced within days.

The Independent

- France and Germany are pushing plans to offer Britain and other European countries "associate membership" of the EU in a move that could rebuild the UK's ties with the bloc.

($1 = 0.8072 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)