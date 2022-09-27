PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Unilever plc is to start the search for a new chief executive officer after Alan Jope said that he intended to retire at the end of next year after five years in charge.

- GSK plc has named Julie Brown, chief operating and financial officer at Burberry, as its first female chief financial officer, meaning that the drug group's two most senior executive leaders are women.

The Guardian

- Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for its operator saying it could have been a leak.

- UK farmers are threatening to quit the National Farmers' Union after its president, Minette Batters, said she supported the UK government's apparent move to scrap post-Brexit nature subsidies.

The Telegraph

- One of Liz Truss's first pledges to "red wall" voters has been left in tatters after the owner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport said the business would close down despite promises of a taxpayer bailout.

- Swedish telecoms company Ericsson is continuing to supply mobile phone equipment to Russia despite pledging to halt operations in the country after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Sky News

- Alex Gourlay, who stepped down as co-chief operating officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc earlier this year, is in advanced talks to become a non-executive director of LetterOne.

- Nearly half of all the UK's offshore wind capacity is owned by state-owned or majority state-owned foreign entities, according to analysis by the Common Wealth think tank.

The Independent

- Around 1,9000 members of Unite at Felixstowe, workers at the UK's largest container port, will stage a fresh strike from Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)