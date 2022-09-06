PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to freeze energy bills for every household and business in the country in one of her first acts as prime minister. bit.ly/3QdnPl2

The British government will fund half of the development costs of EDF's planned Sizewell C nuclear plant until external investors are brought in, under a proposed deal that has been delayed by the French state. bit.ly/3qg2Mne

The Guardian

Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc has been fined 405 million euros ($403.46 million) by the Irish data watchdog for letting teenagers set up accounts that publicly displayed their phone numbers and email addresses. https://bit.ly/3cPu68U

Two of the UK's largest housebuilders are to merge after Vistry Group agreed a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) cash and shares deal to take over smaller rival Countryside Partnerships. bit.ly/3BfBaVG

The Telegraph

JPMorgan has drawn up plans to shift work from offices in Germany into the City of London as finance companies brace for potential blackouts in the EU's biggest economy. bit.ly/3BhweQn

Aston Martin plans to raise 576 million pounds ($667.18 million) by selling shares at a 78% discount as part of a Saudi-backed fundraising to patch up its balance sheet and repair the business. https://bit.ly/3QeFadf

Sky News

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has drafted in one of the world's largest consulting firms Bain & Co to conduct a review of its strategy as it faces the potential abolition of the television licence fee. bit.ly/3TDFNjH ($1 = 0.8633 pounds) ($1 = 1.0038 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)