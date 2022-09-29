PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A rail strike scheduled for Saturday will be the biggest yet this year, as for the first time members of all four unions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union, Unite, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association and Aslef, the drivers' union, stage a co-ordinated walkout in protest at pay and working conditions.

- Anders Hedin, the Swedish motor dealer and the largest shareholder in Pendragon, said yesterday that he would listen to offers for his 27.5% stake in the company.

The Guardian

- The bookmaker Betfred has been fined nearly 2.9 million pounds ($3.14 million) for failings in its social responsibility and money-laundering controls, after accepting tens of thousands of pounds from gamblers without performing adequate safety checks.

- Burberry's creative head, Riccardo Tisci, has left just a year after his fellow Italian Marco Gobbetti's departure as chief executive, with both roles at the UK luxury brand now to be held by Britons.

The Telegraph

- UK's Labour Party could tax wealth more heavily if the party wins power after the next election, Sir Keir Starmer suggested on Wednesday as he wrapped up his party's conference.

- Rupert Murdoch has turned to Tony Gallagher, a former editor of The Daily Telegraph, as the next editor of The Times, succeeding John Witherow who stepped down this week after a period of illness.

Sky News

- JD Wetherspoon, a pub chain which has around 300 pubs and hotels in the UK and Ireland, has announced it is selling 32 pubs due to rising food and energy costs and a lack of staff.

- The Bank of England decided to launch an emergency bond-buying programme on Wednesday to address problems facing pension funds.

The Independent

- A "minor collision" between two aircraft occurred at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening, an airport spokesperson has said.

- The EU has urgently cranked up security and warned of retaliation following the "highly suspicious" damage to the Nord Stream underwater pipelines in the Baltic Sea. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)