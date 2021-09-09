PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The jump in inflation will be short-lived and price growth will fall after hitting its highest level in a decade later in the year, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said. https://bit.ly/3ne069o

- Facebook Inc responded to suggestions by the Competition and Markets Authority to sell Giphy in a strongly worded 14-page rebuttal in which it denied that it had "significant market power" in Britain's display advertising sector. https://bit.ly/3DTMoi5

The Guardian

- Green campaigners have criticised the UK government for apparently removing references to the temperature goals of the Paris climate agreement from a prospective trade deal with Australia. https://bit.ly/3yVawgv

- The $4 billion merger of ticket resale websites Viagogo and StubHub can go ahead after the UK competition regulator approved a plan that will see StubHub's international operations sold to a new entrant in the market, US investment group Digital Fuel Capital. https://bit.ly/3heoSCO

The Telegraph

- Britain was forced to ask France to send less electricity across the channel after technical problems with a trading platform in Europe threatened a risky surge of power. https://bit.ly/3E9IAth

- The takeover battle for WM Morrison Supermarkets is due to be settled in a highly unusual head-to-head auction which the supermarket's bosses hope will lift bidding beyond 7 billion pounds ($9.63 billion). https://bit.ly/3Ea7l8C

Sky News

- Workers at two Weetabix Ltd plants are to stage strike action later this month in a dispute over contracts, trade union Unite said. https://bit.ly/3E2EMcS

- JD Sports Fashion plc is weighing an investment in Missguided Ltd, the online women's fashion sensation, that could involve an outright takeover of the business. https://bit.ly/3ngoFmq

The Independent

- People who are trafficked to Britain could be "excluded" from support and have their existing vulnerabilities "exacerbated" under Priti Patel's new immigration plans, the UK's modern slavery tsar has warned. https://bit.ly/2WZF0kH ($1 = 0.7267 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)