PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept. 15

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.





The Times





- Britain's largest security firm, G4S Plc, is facing a hostile takeover from a smaller Canadian rival, Gardaworld, which made an all-cash offer of 2.96 billion pounds ($3.80 billion). https://bit.ly/3ivQOAp





- BP Plc has thrown its weight behind calls to bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK. https://bit.ly/3ixj31A







The Guardian





- Domino's Pizza Group, Britain's biggest pizza delivery chain, is to create 5,000 new jobs and support more than 1,000 placements in the government's fledgling Kickstart scheme as it gears up for its busiest time of year. https://bit.ly/33wMVFh





- The UK government is under pressure to intervene in the $40 billion takeover of the country's biggest tech company, Arm Holdings, after Labour, trade unions and the company's co-founder voiced concerns about the deal. https://bit.ly/3hABm4F







The Telegraph





- Dubai-based Emirates Airline has warned its staff in the UK of job cuts. https://bit.ly/2RrAghc





- UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber is weighing up the viability of a blockbuster tie-up with the bank's arch-rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a pairing former executives say could be complicated by "people politics". https://bit.ly/32slFsb







Sky News





- New Look's biggest landlords will vote against the fashion retailer's latest rescue plan on Tuesday, throwing its survival into further doubt amid the UK's deepening high street crisis. https://bit.ly/3hxr7hN





- Mike Ashley and Newcastle United have hired leading lawyers in an ongoing battle with the Premier League after they claimed the sale of the club to a Saudi-led consortium was unfairly blocked. https://bit.ly/2H4EIkd





The Independent





- UK automotive leaders have joined a Europe-wide warning about the "catastrophic" impact on the industry of a no-deal Brexit. https://bit.ly/3hxtTUf ($1 = 0.7783 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)