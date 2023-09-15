PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 15

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Jonathan Milner, Abcam's founder, plans to vote against a $5.7 billion takeover from Danaher, and wants to revive his campaign to clear out the board of the life sciences company and will seek to relist the business in the UK.

- Christine Lagarde, European Centra Bank's president has signalled an end to Europe's aggressive campaign of interest rate rises, saying that after ten consecutive increases rates have reached levels sufficient to bring inflation back under control.

The Guardian

- The BP chairman, Helge Lund, has started the hunt for a new boss to replace Bernard Looney, which could lead to the oil giant's first external chief executive hire for decades.

The Telegraph

- Shares in Arm jumped on Thursday as the British microchip designer went public in New York, valuing it at nearly $70 bln (56.4 bln pounds) in a record-breaking float for a UK company.

Sky News

- More than 20 flights have been cancelled, with others delayed or diverted because of a lack of staff in air traffic control at Gatwick Airport.

The Independent

- U.S. fast-food giant Chick-fil-A is set to launch in the UK in a renewed attempt to enter the market.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)