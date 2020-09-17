PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.





The Times





- Canadian investment group Brookfield Asset Management Inc has increased its stake in British Land Company Plc , stoking speculation about a future takeover approach for the UK-listed property company. https://bit.ly/33z3GzD





- The founder of The Hut Group is more than halfway to hitting a target that would give him shares worth 700 million pounds ($907.34 million) after the value of the online retailer rose by a quarter on Wednesday, its first day of trading. https://bit.ly/2H5ijD7







The Guardian





- John Lewis Plc is working on plans for a massive reduction in the size of its London flagship store, converting entire floors into offices, as shoppers switch to buying online due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://bit.ly/32CiONm





- British Airways Chief Executive Alex Cruz said on Wednesday that the airline may never be the same again after the coronavirus pandemic, and added to MPs that the industry faced permanent structural change from the worst crisis in aviation history. https://bit.ly/3iGXCvd







The Telegraph





- Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has racked up another new job after joining a host of central banking and political luminaries as an adviser to PIMCO, one of the world's biggest bond investment companies. https://bit.ly/3c4iTwi





- The temporary ban on landlords evicting businesses for failing to pay rent during the pandemic has been extended until the end of the year. https://bit.ly/3c5jTQV





Sky News





- Britain's film studio Pinewood Group Ltd is to deliver a boost to the country's embattled movie and tourism industries by unveiling 450 million pounds expansion plans that will include a blockbuster visitor attraction. https://bit.ly/35Hsgkm





- An 18-month inquiry into Boeing Co's two 737 MAX crashes that left 356 people dead has identified a "horrific culmination" of failures at the company and among regulators. https://bit.ly/2H3dhqF







The Independent





- The number of people in paid employment in the UK has fallen by 695,000 since March when the coronavirus lockdown began, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). https://bit.ly/2FHj6cL





($1 = 0.7715 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)