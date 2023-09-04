PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept. 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Stephen Bird, the chief executive of Abrdn, has called for a doubling of minimum pension contributions from 8% of pay to 16% in what would amount to a huge change to the retirement saving rules.

The Guardian

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has said the UK may experience a "blip" increase in inflation this month, as data suggested that average fuel prices have jumped back above 1.50 pounds ($1.89) a litre.

The Telegraph

Rishi Sunak is set to overturn the ban on building new onshore wind farms to stave off a rebellion from Tory MPs.

The chief executive of Gatwick has insisted that the airport's expansion plans do not conflict with net zero and will boost Britain's economy, months before an expected showdown with climate campaigners.

Sky News

The boss of Universal Music Group and the fashion designer Anya Hindmarch are among a coterie of British business leaders being lined up to join a revamped government Board of Trade.

($1 = 0.7943 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)