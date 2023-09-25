PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- NatWest hired private detectives to look into the health of borrowers who owed money to its notorious Global Restructuring Group, said a "tracing agent" convicted of illegally obtaining personal information of bank customers in an interview with The Times.

- After its crackdown on fake watches and collectible trainers, eBay's UK division has deployed an independent team of gemologists to spot counterfeit jewellery sold on its site.

The Guardian

- Car giants including Renault, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have called on EU leaders to "act now" and delay plans for a 10% tariff on electric car exports from Europe.

The Telegraph

- A BT executive has said the telecoms giant's diversity targets are partly behind its decision to cut tens of thousands of jobs as part of a "transformation" cost-cutting plan, according to comments made in a summer meeting and leaked to the Mail on Sunday.

- Car dealer Pendragon's subsidiary has been accused of fraud and breach of contract by a marketing company for allegedly reselling its new software directly to dealerships throughout Asia and the Pacific, according to court documents.

Sky News

- Crucible Therapeutics will announce this week that it has secured £5m of funding from Northern Gritstone and Argobio Studio, a Paris-based investor, Sky News understands.

- KPMG is in advanced talks with regulators about a record fine running into tens of millions of pounds for failings in its auditing of Carillion, the construction company which collapsed in 2018 with the loss of thousands of jobs, Sky news has learnt.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)