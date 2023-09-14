PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Aviva has struck an 800 million pound ($998.96 million) deal to exit its joint venture in Singapore, the latest in a series of overseas disposals aimed at streamlining the insurer. - Arm Holdings last night secured a $54.5 billion valuation in its initial public offering.

The Guardian

- Attorneys for the U.S. justice department and the dozens of states that have joined in the suit accused Google of shutting out competition through billion-dollar agreements with companies such as Apple and Samsung.

- Homeware retail chain The Range has struck a 5 million pound($6.24 million) deal to buy the Wilko brand as administrators sell off the remnants of the 93-year-old retailer.

The Telegraph

- Tobias Ellwood has been forced out as chairman of the House of Commons defence select committee – two months after calling on the UK to reinstate ties with the Taliban.

Sky News

- Deloitte is planning to cut more than 800 jobs in the UK.

- The John Lewis Partnership is to save tens of millions of pounds by ceasing a series of 10 million pound ($12.49 million) injections into its pension scheme after it swung into surplus.

The Independent

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt are in discussions about scrapping the second stage of the HS2 rail project as costs spiral amid severe delays.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)