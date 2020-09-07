PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept. 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.







The Times

- The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is calling on ministers to create a state-backed infrastructure bank to channel private sector cash into transport, broadband, housing and green energy projects. https://bit.ly/2EY0dT4





- Visa Inc is being investigated by the European Commission over its rules on electronic money providers, after allegations that the giant payments group has behaved in an anti-competitive way. https://bit.ly/3ibYyaU







The Guardian

- Boris Johnson is drawing up legislation that will override the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Northern Ireland, a move that threatens the collapse of crunch talks which the prime minister has said must be completed within five weeks. https://bit.ly/2EWRu3z





- Frances O'Grady, head of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has denounced a possible freezing of the national living wage as "totally wrong", as the Treasury reportedly considers backtracking on a planned pay rise for the lowest paid. https://bit.ly/35g2fbJ







The Telegraph

- British PM Boris Johnson will give the European Union just 38 days to strike a Brexit deal, warning that if there is no breakthrough by Oct. 15 Britain will accept a no deal scenario and "move on". https://bit.ly/35bpFil





- Private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds have been preparing offers to buy Asda from U.S. giant Walmart Inc. Bids are due on Monday. https://bit.ly/3i5JScZ







Sky News

- The founder of Iceland Foods, Malcolm Walker, has bagged a discount of about 5 million pounds ($6.62 million) on his purchase of a 63.1% stake of the company from Brait SE. https://bit.ly/2R2ADhS ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)