PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 14

The Times

Metro Bank PLC has become the latest lender to stop opening new accounts for businesses, despite the Bank of England calling for credit to keep flowing. https://bit.ly/3lH9gr4





Amazon.com Inc will not be affected by the new digital services tax but small traders who use its online marketplace will be penalised, HMRC has admitted. https://bit.ly/374TgeC





The Guardian

The EU has been given permission by the World Trade Organization (WTO), to levy tariffs on US products worth $4bn in retaliation for subsidies given to Boeing Co, in the latest salvo in a bitter 16-year battle between the US plane maker and its European arch rival, Airbus. https://bit.ly/3dwWpoE





The UK's biggest gym chain, PureGym could mount legal action after being told to close its venues in Liverpool, a decree it says has "no scientific basis" and will destroy businesses. https://bit.ly/2FvgD5A





The Telegraph

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that swathes of workers could be condemned to long-term unemployment after figures showed that coronavirus restrictions have triggered a surge in job losses. https://bit.ly/2SYwZXf





UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak must bury the hatchet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and finalise a 5.7 billion pounds ($7.38 billion) bailout of London's debt-ridden transport network to stave off disaster, some of the capital's biggest companies businesses have said. https://bit.ly/33VQQg7





Sky News

Audioboom Group PLC, the London-listed podcasting group, will on Wednesday announce a multi-million pound fundraising after deciding to call off a long-running auction. https://bit.ly/372o7bF





PerfectHome, the online rent-to-own retailer which became Britain's biggest following the collapse of BrightHouse earlier this year, is being put up for sale by its hedge fund owner, Elliott Advisors. https://bit.ly/33Tk27s





The Independent

As travel across Europe becomes tangled in an increasing number of restrictions, the boss of Ryanair's main division, Eddie Wilson has said his airline could be "the last person standing" when the coronavirus pandemic finally eases. https://bit.ly/3dqVbLw

