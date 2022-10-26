PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a delay to next week's planned statement setting out how the government will close a 40 billion pound ($45.79 billion) black hole in the country's finances.

Made.com has been unable to find a buyer, raising questions about the troubled furniture retailer's future, including the prospect of its shares being suspended.

The Guardian

Rishi Sunak pledged to bring "integrity and accountability" as prime minister on his first day in Downing Street but gambled by restoring Suella Braverman to the Home Office less than a week after she was forced to resign for a security breach.

Whistleblower Mark MacGann, who revealed how Uber Technologies Inc flouted the law and secretly lobbied governments around the world, has called on European lawmakers to take on the "disproportionate" and "undemocratic" power held by tech companies.

The Telegraph

The government's borrowing costs have fallen back to levels last reached before Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget, handing Rishi Sunak a potential boost as he prepares to set out plans to confront the economic crisis gripping Britain.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc has vowed to abandon its flagship Marble Arch store if plans to knock down the building are blocked.

Sky News

Energy supplier So Energy has appointed advisers from Interpath to raise more than 50 million pounds to fund itself through 2023.

Adidas AG has cut ties with Kanye West over the rapper's antisemitic comments, while Gap Inc has said it will immediately remove his products from its stores. The Independent

Rishi Sunak must avoid a "doom loop" of tax rises and austerity cuts to the public sector, said Tony Danker, head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

