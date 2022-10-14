PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BT Group and other phone operators have been given another year to strip out Huawei technology from core 5G networks to avoid causing serious disruption to customers, the government said.

- Data unveiled on Thursday showed GSK's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82.6% effective in a keenly watched late-stage study involving older adults.

The Guardian

- NatWest is to shut a further 43 branches across UK on top of the 32 it axed earlier this year, claiming that most customers are shifting to mobile and online banking.

- France has told the oil giant TotalEnergies it has a duty to raise wages, as the group's two-week standoff with striking workers drags on, disrupting petrol supplies and causing a crisis for the government.

The Telegraph

- UK's energy regulator, Ofgem, has told households to cut their electricity and gas usage this winter as Russia's war on Ukraine wreaks havoc on global supplies.

- Netflix will launch a cheaper subscription in the UK costing 4.99 pounds($5.64) per month from November as the streaming giant battles a jump in customer cancellations, however, customers on the plan will have access to fewer films and TV series to watch.

Sky News

- Ryanair on Thursday said that it had signed a deal with Unite, the union representing cabin crew based in the UK, reaching an agreement over pay and working conditions, which means its cabin crew will work five days on and have three days off.

($1 = 0.8855 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

