PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Online fashion retailer ASOS Plc said it was in talks with lenders over the terms of its 350 million pounds ($393.44 million) borrowing facility.

- Senior members of the 1922 Committee of Conservative held talks late on Friday evening about British Prime Minister Liz Truss's future. The discussion focused on the circumstances in which the committee Chair Graham Brady would have to tell Truss to stand aside.

The Guardian

- Waitrose is to restore the free coffee offer it controversially removed from its loyalty card members, in an attempt to halt the supermarket's waning fortunes.

- Vaccines that target cancer could be available before the end of the decade, according to the founders of German firm BioNTech SE.

The Telegraph

- Jeremy Hunt, the newly appointed chancellor, has warned of difficult decisions ahead that affect "lots of walks of life" as he prepares households for spending restraints.

- Tesco Plc's Chairman John Allan has swung his weight behind Labour's growth plans as he claimed there is "only one team on the field" in British politics following weeks of political and economic turmoil.

Sky News

- Lenders to the online fashion retailer ASOS are lining up AlixPartners and Clifford Chance to advise them as its post-pandemic financial performance deteriorates, Sky News learns.

($1 = 0.8896 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)