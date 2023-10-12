PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The suitors lining up to bid for the Daily Telegraph will be required to navigate three regulatory hurdles as they compete for control of the 168-year-old newspaper.

- The Serious Fraud Office has launched a criminal investigation into a suspected fraud at Safe Hands Plans and its parent company after the pre-paid funerals business collapsed last year, leaving about 46,000 people with a combined 60 million pound ($73.88 million) shortfall.

The Guardian

- Luton airport has reopened after being shut down overnight as a huge fire ripped through a multistorey car park near its terminal, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers.

- UK food regulators have slashed the recommended safe daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabis extract present in thousands of high street products from muffins to coffees, citing a risk of liver damage and thyroid issues.

The Telegraph

- The editor of Newsnight, Stewart Maclean has quit amid "stressful" uncertainty about the future of the programme.

Sky News

- Next is close to underlining its status as Britain's most prolific buyer of rival high street fashion chains by snapping up FatFace in a deal worth more than £100m.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)