PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- China Evergrande Group has failed to pay $148 million of its debts—the third overseas bond payment that the Chinese property developer has missed in less than a month, leaving international creditors questioning whether they will have to bear losses and whether the business may yet default. https://bit.ly/3BKmziI

- Pantheon Infrastructure that will invest in sectors ranging from data centres to airports is trying to tap London investors for 300 million pounds ($407.64 million) before its stock market debut next month. https://bit.ly/3Bzm4bq

The Guardian

- NHS test-and-trace units run by G4S have cut the pay of some workers by up to 5% in the wake of a new contract from the government that specifies they should receive the real living wage. https://bit.ly/2X1rgWo

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has been accused of barring passengers who pursued chargebacks against the airline during the pandemic from taking new flights this year – unless they return their refunds. https://bit.ly/3iRyvYN

The Telegraph

- German investors have ploughed 847 million pounds into City of London property so far this year, the second-highest level since 2013, in a boost for post-Brexit Britain. https://bit.ly/3v4fZ4d

- Electric vehicle charging company Pod Point plans initial public offering as investors look to cash in on motorists switching away from petrol cars. https://bit.ly/2X6R9Eq

Sky News

- InterContinental Hotels Group is in talks to appoint a successor to the former Unilever Plc chief executive, Patrick Cescau, with an appointment likely in the coming months, Sky News learns. https://bit.ly/3AyzCCK

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has made a formal request to the Treasury for support to industries hit by high energy prices, Sky News understands. Sectors such as paper, steel and ceramics manufacturing had called for a price cap otherwise they said they may be forced to halt production, but talks with the government at the end of last week failed to reach a solution. https://bit.ly/3v6em6i

The Independent

- The chief executive officer of online fashion retailer ASOS Plc Nick Beighton is stepping down after more than six years, following a profit warning as the firm feels the effects of the supply chain crisis. Mat Dunn, chief financial officer, will take on Beighton's responsibilities until a successor is appointed. https://bit.ly/3v0pZvr

($1 = 0.7359 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)