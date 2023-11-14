PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Dubai's Emirates airline has renewed its widebody fleet with an order for 95 jets from Boeing worth $52 billion. The company said that the order would help to connect cities around the world to Dubai and would support the city's plans for growth.

- Britain's communications regulator Ofcom said on Monday it has fined International Distributions Services-owned Royal Mail 5.6 million pounds ($6.85 million) over its failure to meet delivery targets in past year.

The Guardian

- British Land wants to increase the proportion of retail park assets to about one-third of the value of its total portfolio in the medium-term from a fifth currently, the landlord's chief financial officer Bhavesh Mistry said on Monday.

The Telegraph

- Alphabet's Google gives Apple a 36% cut of advertising revenue from its searches made in its Safari browser, a court has heard.

Sky News

- Britain's energy regulator, Ofgem, announced rules on Monday to help speed up the connection of new power projects to the grid and clear so-called zombie projects from the connection queue.

- The World Health Organisation has called on British ministers to take action for "manipulating the price" of baby formula - as research shows the price of the cheapest brand has risen by 45% in two years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)