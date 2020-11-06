PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov. 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.







The Times

- Britain's oldest insurer RSA faces being broken up after it received a 7.1 billion pounds ($9.32 billion) joint takeover approach from Toronto-based insurer Intact Financial Corp and the Danish group Tryg.





- BT Group is facing the threat of a national strike in new year, the Communication Workers Union warned, as the company continues to be in a dispute with unions over job losses, pay and conditions. https://bit.ly/2JHJDsz





The Guardian

- British Business Bank, which administers the government-backed loan programme, said 20 lenders have prevented more than 1 billion pounds worth of fraudulent business loans being paid out from one of the government's emergency Covid schemes. https://bit.ly/2GvHUFk





- UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has been forced into a U-turn over the government's flagship job support scheme as he announced an extension of the furlough programme until March next year. https://bit.ly/34Zbv3x







The Telegraph





- Bentley plans to kill off the internal combustion engine that have powered its luxurious cars, as the Crewe-based company is going electric, and aims to introduce first all-electric Bentley in 2025. https://bit.ly/38mbV6h





- Wall Street buyout firm Apollo Global Management is now focusing on a bid for William Hill's non-US operations and intends to drop out of the running to take over the entire company. https://bit.ly/2HZzXt2









Sky News





- British Airways will reduce its operations during November and will furlough more staff due to the new lockdown in England, adding that it will also ground more aircraft and suspend all flights from Gatwick airport. https://bit.ly/3549ROd





- UK Statistics Authority has issued a warning to the government and its scientific advisors, warning that their use of coronavirus data could "confuse the public and undermine confidence in the statistics". https://bit.ly/3k1Q5qN





