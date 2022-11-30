PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($9.94 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line.

UK's Marks & Spencer has acquired the intellectual property of Thread, the fashion marketplace that has just gone into administration, as it seeks to boost revenues from personalised services

The Guardian

Britain will become a 50% shareholder in the Sizewell C nuclear project under a deal with its owner EDF that will enable the two groups to buy out a Chinese backer and attract new investment to the project.

Staff at the Britain's Royal Society of the Arts have overwhelmingly voted for union representation in a bitter blow to the senior management team, who vigorously opposed a six-month-long grassroots campaign.

The Telegraph

Paramedics and other ambulance workers across the UK are set to strike, as patients face a mounting NHS crisis in the run up to Christmas.

Britain's flagship Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is facing the risk of an 11-year delay, piling further pressure on efforts to keep the lights on.

Sky News

A British parliamentary committee is visiting Taiwan this week to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials, the Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

UK's Fire Brigades Union has said it is holding the ballot for a strike after demands for a pay increase that reflects the soaring rate of inflation was rejected. ($1 = 1.3582 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)