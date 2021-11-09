PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bitcoin rallied towards a fresh all-time high, riding a wave of renewed momentum and boosted by inflation fears. The world's largest cryptocurrency jumped more than 7% to trade above $66,300, close to the record level of $67,017 it scaled last month. https://bit.ly/3H6XqBZ

SoftBank has fallen into the red after Beijing's regulatory blitz against China's business elite knocked the valuation of technology companies. The Japanese investment giant lost 397 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in the three months to the end of September, versus a profit of $5.5 billion year earlier. https://bit.ly/3o9Wcxp

The Guardian

The independent inquiry into how hundreds of post office workers were wrongfully accused of theft, fraud and false accounting as a result of computer errors has been urged to demand immediate compensation for those affected. https://bit.ly/3C9wL45

JD Sports has described the covert filming of its executive chairman, Peter Cowgill, as "highly irregular and potentially illegal" and denied any wrongdoing after the footage captured a meeting between the businessman and his counterpart at Footasylum, the trainer retailer. https://bit.ly/3bUudMo

The Telegraph

The British satellite operator Inmarsat is to be sold on to a U.S. rival for $7.3 billion (5.4 billion pounds) only two years after it was taken private by buyout firms on hopes of a boom in sales of broadband connections to air travellers. https://bit.ly/3odINUO

The chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette is facing an investor rebellion over his role at an obscure investment trust amid claims that he and other directors have presided over a corporate governance fiasco. He is under fire over his 17,500 pounds-a-year role as independent director at Edge Performance Venture Capital Trust (VCT). https://bit.ly/3qkurVm

Story continues

Sky News

Small nuclear reactors will get a 210 million pounds government investment boost in the hope of moving to clean household energy "more quickly". https://bit.ly/3kfFT0z

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into Sanjeev Gupta's business dealings as trouble grows for the steel tycoon. https://bit.ly/31IKemO

The Independent

Tesla's share price fell on Monday, wiping billions of dollars from the company's valuation in seconds after founder Elon Musk signalled he may sell a big stake. https://bit.ly/3qir5lO

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)