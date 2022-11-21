PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Struggling discount chain Wilko is in talks to secure an emergency loan as crippling cost pressures bear down on high street retailers in the run-up to Christmas.

Rishi Sunak has ruled out a Swiss-style relationship with the EU in which Britain would obey rules made in Brussels.

The Guardian

The companies responsible for bringing electricity to UK homes have been accused of "rampant profiteering" by a leading union that is calling for the energy regulator to cap their earnings.

The Telegraph

The Chinese owners of British Steel, Jingye have injected only a fraction of the 1.2 billion pounds ($1.43 billion) they promised to invest despite begging British taxpayers for a bailout worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The BBC has been accused of misleading regulators and rivals in a court battle over the launch of a new radio station.

Sky News

David McCarthy, who resigned after eight years as chief financial officer of Atom in September, is joining Tandem Bank in the same role.

S4S Ventures, which was set up this year by Sir Martin and Stanhope Capital Group, are jointly leading a $10 million Series B fundraising by Tenovos. ($1 = 0.8419 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)