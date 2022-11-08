PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rishi Sunak is expected to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation in an effort to ensure the budget is seen as "fair and compassionate".

The Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group has instructed bankers to sound out what potential buyers would pay for the club as it seeks fresh investment.

The Guardian

Annington Homes, owned by Guy Hands's private equity firm Terra Firma has withdrawn a 105 million pounds ($120.83 million)offer to repair the "appalling" military homes that it owns and is leasing back to the Ministry of Defence.

The Telegraph

Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a new tax raid on inheritance as he battles to balance the books at next week's Autumn Statement.

Sky News

The private equity backer of Six Nations Rugby CVC Capital Partners has approached Britain's biggest serviced offices provider IWG Plc about a 1.5 billion pounds ($1.73 billion) deal that could trigger a broader break-up of the group.

Co-founder and former chief executive of Made.com Group Plc Ning Li has told staff that his "final" bid to save the company from collapse has been rejected, paving the way for its collapse.

($1 = 0.8690 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)