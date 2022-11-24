PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Made.com Plc, the online furniture retailer, collapsed into administration owing customers 17.1 million pounds ($20.63 million).

The continued turnaround of De La Rue Plc has saved the 209-year-old company, its chief executive has insisted, despite issuing its third profit warning this year.

The Guardian

Rishi Sunak could be forced to compromise with rebel MPs over the scrapping of housing targets to avoid relying on Labour votes to pass the levelling up bill.

The Telegraph

Britain must cut energy usage by 15% to defeat Vladimir Putin, Jeremy Hunt has said as the country scrambles to head off potential disruption this winter.

Nationwide is to launch a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrency, as high street lenders tighten controls in the wake of the collapse of FTX.

Sky News

Royal Mail says it has delivered a "best and final" offer to the union representing its frontline workers, in a bid to avert a 48-hour strike to begin on Thursday and covering the Black Friday shopping spree.

Jeremy Hunt has said neither he nor a member of the Treasury 'set hares running' as the source behind a story about the government considering a Swiss-style Brexit deal. ($1 = 0.8287 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)