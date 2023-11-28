PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Bank of England will not cut interest rates for the "foreseeable future", Andrew Bailey said, warning it was "too soon" to discuss the prospect of large-scale monetary easing.

- The market value of The Daily Telegraph's parent company, Press Acquisitions, has more than halved after it unearthed a tax liability of almost 30 million pounds ($37.89 million).

The Guardian

- The embattled high street lender Metro Bank can proceed with a multimillion-pound rescue deal after receiving approval from its shareholders.

- A United Arab Emirates investor has been approached to take a stake in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project in Suffolk, which could cost between 20 billion pounds and 44 billion pounds.

The Telegraph

- Germany's Volkswagen has braced its workers for a wave of job cuts as it battles the same high costs and low productivity that are dogging the country's economy.

- Mizkan Euro, the maker of Branston Pickle has been forced to make "unprecedented" price increases after manufacturing costs soared.

Sky News

- Saga, the financial services and travel services provider to the over-50s, has drafted in a team of City bankers to help shore up its finances, weeks after tapping its chairman for a 35 million pound loan.

- A 100 million pound campaign urging households and businesses to use less water will be funded from customers' bills, Ofwat has said.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)