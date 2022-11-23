PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A potential blockbuster blood cancer treatment Blenrep being developed by GSK Plc is to be removed from the American market after a request from regulators.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United Plc without receiving any compensation after the two parties agreed to rip up his contract.

The Guardian

BP Plc declined to reveal how much windfall tax it would have paid without an investment "loophole" when being questioned by MPs, while fellow energy group SSE raised concerns the levy "favours" oil and gas drilling over renewables projects.

More than 1,000 security workers who deliver cash and coins to some of the UK's biggest banks and supermarkets have voted to strike in December, raising the prospect of potential cash shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

The Telegraph

Cobra meetings have been held by Rishi Sunak's new ministers and officials about fears overlapping crises could hit Britain this winter.

Rishi Sunak was forced to delay long-awaited planning reforms after dozens of Tory MPs threatened to rebel.

Sky News

Workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said.

Glazer family to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world's most famous football club, Manchester United Plc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

