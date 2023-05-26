PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Asos, the online retailer, is raising 75 million pounds ($94.66 million) in cash from shareholders and has refinanced in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Guardian

- Britain is likely to keep Russian state assets immobilised for some time after the war in Ukraine ends, and certainly until Moscow has agreed to pay compensation for the damage it has inflicted, British officials have confirmed.

The Telegraph

- Russia has announced that it has nationalised Volodymyr Zelensky's holiday home on Crimea's Black Sea coast and plans to sell the property to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Sky News

- Rishi Sunak and Sundar Pichai will meet on Friday for talks amid an intensifying debate about the threats and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence.

- The owners of Asda and petrol stations giant EG Group were on Thursday applying the finishing touches to a 10 billion pounds ($12.62 billion) merger of their operations in Britain.

The Independent

- A systems outage has forced British Airways to cancel at least 60 flights, stranding thousands of passengers and leaving many more without their luggage.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)