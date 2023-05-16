PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Microsoft Corp won an EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision on Monday, in a significant boost that could prompt Chinese and South Korean regulators to follow suit despite a British veto of the deal.

U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global said on Monday that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for British oilfield services and engineering firm John Wood Group .

The Guardian

Ofcom, Britain's communications regulator, said it launched an investigation on Monday into Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets over the past year, adding it would consider imposing a financial penalty.

Rishi Sunak will be joined by ministers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as well as farmers and industry leaders at the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the food crisis.

The Telegraph

George Osborne has been appointed as chairman of a $3 billion London-based investment fund, Lingotto Investment Management, a venture backed by Dutch conglomerate Exor and French insurance giant Covea.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday he regretted his choice of language in a podcast broadcast last month, where he said Britons as a whole needed to accept that they were poorer as a result of a rise in the cost of imported energy and food

Sky News

Vodafone Group is looking to sell a stake of up to 49% in its Internet of Things arm at a valuation of about 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) for the unit, and telecoms giant has hired independent advisory firm Akira Partners to field offers for the stake sale.

U.S.-based Authentic, which owns Ted Baker and a stake in David Beckham's consumer goods empire, is the preferred bidder for royal warrant-holder Hunter Boots. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)