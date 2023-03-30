PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 31

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BAE Systems is stepping back into the world of passenger aircraft manufacturing by partnering with a Swedish electric planemaker, Heart Aerospace.

The competition watchdog has ruled out an in-depth investigation of Farfetch's deal to buy a stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The Guardian

NatWest and Lloyds are to axe a further 81 bank branches as both announced fresh cuts to their high street networks.

Morrisons has said it plans to cut 700 million stg in costs over the next three years to allow it to reduce prices amid a squeeze on consumer spending.

The Telegraph

The BBC said it will make 1,000 hours less original programming next year as it warned of more "difficult choices" ahead over an expanding black hole in its funding.

The British amplifier brand, Marshall Amplification favoured by Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen has been bought by a Swedish headphone manufacturer, Zound Industries.

Sky News

Zillah Byng-Thorne, the outgoing boss of The Week's publisher, Future, has agreed to replace Gareth Davis at M&C Saatchi.

The chairman of De La Rue, the struggling London-listed banknote printer, is facing a third vote on his tenure in less than a year after a major investor renewed its efforts to unseat him.

The Independent

A decision on whether to bring forward a planned increase in the state pension age to 68 has been delayed until after the next election amid warnings life expectancy is now two years lower than previously forecast.

