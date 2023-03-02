PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will raise concerns about Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal in his first public intervention since it was announced earlier this week.

- UK MPs have criticised Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group, UK’s four largest banks for failing to pass higher interest rates on to savers.

The Guardian

-British house prices last month dropped in annual terms for the first time in nearly three years, falling by 1.1% compared with February 2022, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a slowdown in the housing market.

-Jaguar Land Rover's owner, Tata Motors has reportedly asked the UK government for more than £500m in state subsidies to build a battery factory in Somerset, in a move seen as crucial to the future of the British car industry.

The Telegraph

- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that nothing had been decided in terms of whether interest rates would need to rise again.

-British technology giant Arm will list its shares in U.S. instead of UK, in a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempt to convince high-tech companies to go public in Britain.

Sky News

- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles's Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain, a spokesperson for the couple said.

- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd is at the early stages of exploring a takeover bid of over 5 billion pounds ($6.00 billion) for British money manager M&G .

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)